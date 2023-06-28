BOONE COUNTY − Two Columbia men have been charged in Monday's drive-by shooting death of a 33-year-old man.
Jajuan S. M. Crockett, 21, and Damarkus T. Williams, 18, are each charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
The shooting in the 3200 block of Dove Drive killed Columbia man Deshon Houston, police said Tuesday. Court documents say Houston was found on the driveway of a duplex with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Police connected Crockett and Williams to the shooting through video footage, witness accounts and two vehicles seen at the scene, according to court documents.
Video footage from a nearby Dove Drive residence showed suspects shooting from a white Ford Explorer as it drove by the duplex and Houston, according to court documents. The Explorer was reported stolen Monday morning, court documents said.
The footage also showed a gold Acura MDX following the Explorer as it drove by. Another suspect was shooting out the Acura's sunroof, court documents said.
Shortly after the shooting, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash involving the white Ford Explorer in the 3800 block of West Gibbs Road. Detectives found bullet holes in the SUV and spent casings inside the vehicle, according to court documents.
Detectives downloaded information from the Explorer, which showed it traveled to the Lyfe @ Missouri apartment complex before the shooting. Video footage from the complex showed three male suspects enter the Explorer. The Acura could also be seen on the footage.
The downloaded data also showed the Explorer was on Dove Drive at the time of the shooting.
A witness at a business near the apartment complex told police he saw a man who matched Crockett's description throw two trash bags in a dumpster behind the business.
Inside the bags, police found clothing that was "consistent with what the four suspects were wearing," as well as several 9mm cartridges, according to court documents.
Police said they interviewed Crockett at the police department on Tuesday, where he admitted he threw trash in the dumpster but "denied there was anything else in the trash bags besides normal trash from his apartment."
Detectives searched Crockett's apartment and reportedly found the Explorer's owner's wallet and unspent cartridges that matched those found at the homicide scene, court documents said.
Police located Williams inside the Acura Tuesday in a south Columbia restaurant parking lot, court documents said. Williams reportedly admitted to driving the Acura during the shooting and also admitted another suspect was inside the vehicle with him.
Police say Crockett had three active warrants for his arrest for failure to appear and probation violations. Crockett was serving a five-year supervised probation for stealing and fraudulent use of a credit card, online records show.
Crockett and Williams are both being held without bond at the Boone County Jail, according to online records. No hearings have been scheduled for either defendant.
Police previously said it was looking for four men in connection to the homicide. CPD spokesperson Christian Tabak said Wednesday that the department's investigation continues, "including the possibility of additional suspects."
"We don't plan to release additional details at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation," Tabak said.