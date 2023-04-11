COLUMBIA − Two Columbia men have been arrested in connection to Monday's shooting outside a Hy-Vee gas station, Columbia police announced Tuesday.
Royelle Dewayne Hunt, 34, was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and tampering with physical evidence.
Kentrail Deshawn Taylor, 27, was arrested on four counts of first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, property damage and endangering the welfare of a child.
Officers responded to the Hy-Vee gas station on Trimble Road around 11:20 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired.
Police say an adult male suspect, Taylor, began shooting at another male suspect, Hunt, who was armed and wearing body armor.
Both men left the area in separate vehicles before officers arrived, according to a news release. Police found that Hunt and a female victim were both shot and took themselves to a local hospital.
Hunt was arrested around 8 p.m. Monday and posted a $7,500 bail, according to online jail records. Taylor was arrested early Tuesday morning in 2600 block of Eastwood Drive and remains in the Boone County Jail without bond.
According to CPD, Hunt and Taylor knew each other, and the shooting was a result of a conflict between the two.
"Violence should never be an option when it comes to resolving a conflict," CPD said in the news release. "These kinds of incidents not only put those involved at risk of injury or death, but also put innocent community members at risk of being caught in the crossfire."
Charges had not been filed as of Tuesday afternoon. No court hearings have been scheduled.