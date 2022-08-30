COLUMBIA − Police are investigating after two Columbia middle school students were assaulted on their bus Tuesday morning.
The assault took place on bus No. 228 around 7 a.m., according to a letter sent to Lange Middle School families.
The district said an individual, who was a juvenile but not a bus rider, forced his way onto the bus at the scheduled bus route stop and assaulted the two students. The bus driver was able to remove the suspect.
District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it was not a random incident, and that the students were sought by the suspect.
The two students involved were "provided assistance," and no other students were injured.
The juvenile was taken into custody, Baumstark said. Lange administration is working with the police department to investigate.
"This morning's incident not only violates our policies, but also violates the law," the letter said. "Appropriate action will be taken to ensure the safety of all students."
Counseling is available through the middle school for any student, the letter said.
KOMU 8 has reached out to CPD and will update this story as more information is released.