JEFFERSON CITY − Two Columbia residents pleaded guilty Tuesday to participating in a $1.2 million insurance fraud conspiracy involving false claims of injuries suffered in car accidents.
Latoya Marie Brown, 37, and Cedrick Shawndale Goldman, 46, each pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
According to a news release, the duo admitted they were part of a plan to defraud six insurance companies of $1,234,581 between June 2017 to July 2020. Brown and Goldman submitted false claims that they suffered bodily injuries and would be personally liable for any medical bills related to insurance claims.
Neither defendant has paid any of their hospital or medical bills with the insurance proceeds they received, the release said.
According to previous KOMU 8 coverage, the federal indictment included 69 counts against 19 total defendants.
Brown admitted she was involved in three incidents and received a total of $44,269 in insurance payments. Goldman admitted he was involved in one incident and received a $14,900 insurance payment.
Brown and Goldman each are subject to a sentence of up to 40 years in federal prison without parole.
A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.