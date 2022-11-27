LAKE OF THE OZARKS – Two are dead after drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks on Saturday, according to a tweet from Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the 0.5-mile marker of the lake after a report of missing people last seen in the water around 2:40 p.m. Saturday. One victim was found while troopers continued to search for the second person.
MSHP confirmed the second body was found Sunday morning.
The identities of the victims have not been released yet.
MSHP says more information about the incident will be released later Sunday.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.