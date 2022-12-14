COLUMBIA - Crews responded to a fire earlier Wednesday morning on the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. There were two casualties as a result of the fire, according to the Columbia Fire Department. 

The crew arrived around 1:25 a.m. to the Columbia Square Apartments. There were reports of people trapped inside the structure fire. 

This is a developing story, we'll continue to update it as we learn more details.

