COLUMBIA - Crews responded to a fire earlier Wednesday morning on the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. There were two casualties as a result of the fire, according to the Columbia Fire Department.
The crew arrived around 1:25 a.m. to the Columbia Square Apartments. There were reports of people trapped inside the structure fire.
