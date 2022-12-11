SALISBURY - 2 people are dead after a fire broke out in their home early Sunday morning in Salisbury.
According to the Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS), the Salisbury Fire Department was called to the fire at around 1:33 a.m. The fire department found Maxwell Springer, 17, dead in the home when they arrived on scene.
The boy's grandmother, Cheryl Springer, sustained critical injuries and later died in the hospital, according to DFS.
A DFS investigator determined the fire started in the living room. The fire is not thought to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.