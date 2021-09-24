COOPER COUNTY − Two people have been arrested and charged following the execution of search warrant in Boonville.
Boonville resident Morgan Weaver, 30, and Fayette resident Susan Weaver, 33, were arrested and formally charged after deputies and officers confiscated narcotics, paraphernalia and numerous weapons.
The Cooper County Sheriff's Office and Boonville Police executed a search warrant at a Porter Street residence in Boonville on Thursday.
Morgan was formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and keeping or maintaining a public nuisance. Susan was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
The two were transported to the Cooper County Detention Center. According to online records, Morgan has a $25,000 bond and Susan has a $10,000 bond.