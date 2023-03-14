COLE COUNTY – Two men are dead after a crash on Route C in Russellville earlier Tuesday morning.
Troopers are investigation a two vehicle injury crash on Route C in Russellville (Cole County). The crash is blocking both directions and the roadway will remain closed for an extended period of time.Please avoid the area and find an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/EcAIqGahXW— MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) March 14, 2023
The drivers, Loren Nichols, 35, of Jefferson City and Richard Dippold, 39, of Russellville, were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report. No other injuries were reported.
Nichols was driving a 2012 GMC Savannah when he reportedly crossed the center line and struck Dippold's 1999 Chevrolet 6500 head-on around 7 a.m.
According to the crash report, Dippold was not wearing a seatbelt.
Route C between Route AA and Route U in Cole County was closed in both directions and did not reopen until noon.