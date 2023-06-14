CAMDEN COUNTY − Two people died after a head-on Wednesday afternoon in Camden County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report indicates the crash happened on westbound U.S. Highway 54 in Macks Creek around 11:40 a.m.
Rubin Stoufer was driving west on the highway, crossed the center line and struck Brandyn Yates's vehicle head on, according the report.
Stoufer, 86, and Yates, 42, were pronounced dead at the scene.
U.S. 54 closed in both directions just west of Route J (Camdenton), for over three hours, according to the Camden County Sheriff's Office.
Neither driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Stoufer's Chevrolet Silverado and Yates' Nissan Rouge were both totaled.