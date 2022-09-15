MILLER COUNTY - A judge sentenced two Eldon men to over 10 years in prison for sodomy charges.
James Booker, 27, of Eldon, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he pled guilty to first-degree statutory sodomy.
Prosecuting attorneys said Booker admitted he “knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse” with a child who was less than 14 years old. A probable cause statement said Booker sexually assaulted an 8-year-old at least 10 to 12 times.
Justin Bukowsky, 31, of Eldon, was also sentenced to 15 years in prison for sodomy charges.
Prosecuting attorneys said Bukowsky also pled guilty to first-degree statutory sodomy after he admitted he also “knowingly had deviate sexual intercourse” with a child who was less than fourteen years old. A probable cause statement said Bukowsky sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl.