Four people are dead and one seriously injured following two crashes in Boone and Cole counties Saturday.

According to a crash report by the highway patrol, at approximately 2 a.m., Amy Henrichsen, 38, was traveling west on Highway 22, west of Route Y in Boone County.

The crash happened when Henrichsen crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Muphy.

Both Henrichsen and Galloway-Muphy died at the scene, along with another passenger in Galloway-Muphy's vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. 

Information about the passenger is not currently available on the report.

Henrichsen and Galloway-Muphy were both wearing seatbelts. They were transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home.

At around 2:25 p.m., a second crash occurred in Cole County, leaving one man dead and a woman seriously injured.

The crash happened when William Nichols, 52, was traveling south on Route B on his motorcycle at 2:25 p.m, along with 51-year-old passenger Melinda Swanson.

According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Nichols and Swanson were ejected from the Harley Davidson when Nichols attempted to make a turn, causing them to travel off the left side of the road, strike a ditch, become airborne and strike a fence line after getting thrown off of the motorcycle.

Nichols was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:11 p.m. He was transported to Houser-Millard Funeral Home.

Swanson suffered serious injuries and was life flighted to University Hospital.

This is Troop F's third, fourth, fifth and sixth fatalities for the month of July.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you