Four people are dead and one seriously injured following two crashes in Boone and Cole counties Saturday.
According to a crash report by the highway patrol, at approximately 2 a.m., Amy Henrichsen, 38, was traveling west on Highway 22, west of Route Y in Boone County.
The crash happened when Henrichsen crossed the centerline and struck another vehicle, driven by 20-year-old Miasja Galloway-Muphy.
Both Henrichsen and Galloway-Muphy died at the scene, along with another passenger in Galloway-Muphy's vehicle. All three were pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m.
Information about the passenger is not currently available on the report.
Henrichsen and Galloway-Muphy were both wearing seatbelts. They were transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home.
At around 2:25 p.m., a second crash occurred in Cole County, leaving one man dead and a woman seriously injured.
The crash happened when William Nichols, 52, was traveling south on Route B on his motorcycle at 2:25 p.m, along with 51-year-old passenger Melinda Swanson.
According to a crash report by the highway patrol, Nichols and Swanson were ejected from the Harley Davidson when Nichols attempted to make a turn, causing them to travel off the left side of the road, strike a ditch, become airborne and strike a fence line after getting thrown off of the motorcycle.
Nichols was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:11 p.m. He was transported to Houser-Millard Funeral Home.
Swanson suffered serious injuries and was life flighted to University Hospital.
This is Troop F's third, fourth, fifth and sixth fatalities for the month of July.