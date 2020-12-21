COLUMBIA-- Columbia police responded to a shots fired call on the 1400 block of Bodie Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.
Officers located evidence, including shell casings, indicating that shots were fired. Officers also located damage to two homes caused by the gunfire.
There were no injuries reported.
There are no suspects or vehicle descriptions to provide at this tie. This is an ongoing investigation.
If anyone has information, they are encouraged to contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.