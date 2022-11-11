LAKE OF THE OZARKS - Two homes were destroyed and another has significant damage after a fire in the Lake of the Ozarks Thursday afternoon.
Two homes caught fire on Oak Drive, near the 9.5 mile marker of the Gravois arm, just after noon Thursday, according to the Gravois Fire Protection District.
A second alarm was struck, bringing fire crews from Sunrise Beach, Versailles, Moreau, Stover, Mid-County and Rocky Mount. Crews remained on scene until 6:30 p.m.
One firefighter sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene, the fire protection district said.
The fire is under investigation by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.