JEFFERSON CITY - Two people are in custody after an alleged assault took place during a child custody exchange Thursday afternoon in Jefferson City.
Jefferson City police said the assault took place just before 5 p.m. in the 3800 block of Oxford Drive.
A 911 caller said a female suspect assaulted another female during the exchange. A male suspect also showed a handgun and threatened to shoot everyone in the home, according to JCPD. The two suspects then fled the home with two small children, police said.
With help from witness testimony, officers later located the suspect's vehicle in the 800 block of Weathered Rock Road and found a handgun inside the vehicle.
After a brief standoff, police said the two suspects were taken into custody of the Cole County Jail. No identities were given by JCPD.
The male is awaiting formal charges for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon. The female is awaiting formal charges for third-degree assault.
Police said during interviews, the female admitted to being on Oxford Drive but denied the assault, and the male denied being at the scene and requested an attorney.