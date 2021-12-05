MOBERLY − Two people are now in custody after an attempted burglary in Moberly Saturday morning.
According to a news release from the Moberly Police Department, officers responded to the 500 block of Garfield Avenue for a report of a burglary in progress around 8:45 a.m.
Officers found a male and female were inside the home without permission. A 24-year-old female was taken into custody quickly, but a 31-year-old male refused to surrender, according to the release.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol K9 unit and Moberly SWAT found the male was hiding in the attic space, the release said. After a short negotiation, the male was taken into custody.
The two were transported to the Randolph County Jail, pending formal charges by the Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.