COLE COUNTY- Two people were indicted for murder, among other charges, regarding the Sept. 30 death of a 2-month-old baby in Cole County.
A Cole County grand jury indicted Jason C. Williams and Kayla A. Brewer Wednesday after the baby was found with "a significant amount of methamphetamine in its system." The child's death was ruled a homicide.
Following the ongoing investigation and indictment, Williams is charged with 11 felonies:
- 2nd degree murder
- Abuse/neglect of a child
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Delivery of a controlled substance
- Endangering the welfare of a child causing death
- Receiving stolen property
- Four counts of endangering the welfare of a child creating a substantial risk
Brewer is charged with seven felonies:
- 2nd degree murder
- Abuse of neglect of a child resulting in death
- Two counts of possession of a controlled substance
- Endangering the welfare of a child causing death
- Delivery of a controlled substance
- Receiving stolen property
The two were originally charged with delivery of a controlled substance, endangering the welfare of a child, possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property on Oct. 8.
Williams and Brewer are currently held on no bond.
The Cole County's Sheriff Department was assisted by the Cole County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the Missouri State Technical Assistance Team.