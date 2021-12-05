PETTIS COUNTY − Two people were injured after a roadway collapsed in Pettis County on Saturday.
Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders wrote on his Facebook page that emergency crews were at Southwood Lane and Southwood Circle Saturday around 4 p.m. working to fix the roadway.
According to Anders, the roadway collapsed after a controlled burn impacted a plastic culvert.
A resident and a firefighter were injured during the event.
The roadway was closed for about two hours, impacting those who lived south of the intersection. Pettis County Road and Bridge were able to fix the road, and it is back open.