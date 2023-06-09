Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the cause of a boat explosion Thursday afternoon that resulted in two people injured.
The incident occurred near the 13 mile marker, Wideford Hollow Cove, at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to an MSHP incident report.
The driver, Benny Thomas, 78, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. Passenger Amanda Kingston, 35, was serious injured and life flighted to University Hospital in Columbia.
The boat had a mechanical failure, which caused an explosion within the engine compartment, according to the report. The fire was eventually extinguished, and the boat subsequently sunk.
The Gravois and Lake Ozark Fire Departments also responded to the scene.