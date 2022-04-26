BOONE COUNTY - Two men are injured after a roundabout crash in Boone County on Monday.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. in the roundabout at Route WW and Rolling Hills Road, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
A 1999 GMC Jimmy was traveling west on Route WW as a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north in the roundabout. The GMC failed to yield, entered the roundabout and hit the Chevrolet, causing the Chevrolet to hit a sign, according to a crash report.
James Westbrooke, 20, was driving the GMC. He had serious injuries from the wreck. His passenger, 18-year-old Jason Clark, had minor injuries. Boone Hospital EMS transported both men to University Hospital.
The crash report did not list injuries to the driver of the Chevrolet. Both vehicles had extensive damage.