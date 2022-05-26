CAMDEN COUNTY - Two drivers were injured after a crash on Highway 7 at Bollinger Creek Road in Camden County Thursday morning.
The drivers, Ronald Osborn, 65, Climaxx Springs, MO, and John Harrell, 85, Wentzille, MO, collided at 10:42 a.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Osborn was traveling southbound on Highway 7 and attempted to make a left-hand turn. He pulled into the path of Harrell's vehicle, who was traveling northbound. Harrell swerved to avoid hitting Osborn's vehicle, but crossed the center line and struck Osborn's vehicle.
Ambulances transported both drivers to Lake Regional Hospital.
Osborn drove a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado and Harrell drove a 2013 Nisan Quest. Both cars were totaled.
The MSHP report indicated Osborn sustained serious injuries and Harrell has moderate injuries. Both were wearing seatbelts.