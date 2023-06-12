Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Boone County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP).
The crash occurred at 3:30 a.m. on Route B, just south of Route HH, according to the Highway Patrol's crash report.
The incident occurred when a 16-year-old male, driving a 2008 Chevrolet Equinox north on Route B, swerved into the southbound lanes to avoid hitting a deer, according to the report. His vehicle struck Tammy Alexander's 2013 Chevrolet Silverado.
Alexander, 55, was seriously injured and transported by an ambulance to University Hospital. The juvenile faced moderate injuries and was transported to Boone Health by a private vehicle.
The crash report noted the juvenile was not wearing a seatbelt.
The road was closed for 90 minutes, according to Boone County Joint Communications.