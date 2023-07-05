Two people were injured on Wednesday morning after a multi-car collision on southbound U.S. Highway 63 near Gilmore Road, according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
A total of three cars were involved in the accident that resulted in two people from Eldon being transported by ambulance to University Hospital.
Bob Allen, 67, was seriously injured behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Captiva, while Carolyn Allen, 65, faced minor injuries as a passenger.
The Chevrolet Captiva was in the southbound left lane of U.S. 63 when a Toyota Tacoma traveling northbound drove into the southbound lanes, according to the report.
The third vehicle, a Chevrolet 2500, was behind the Captiva and experienced minor damage after striking a tire.
The Tacoma traveled off the right side of the road and hit a cable barrier. The Captiva came to a stop between both lanes of southbound U.S. 63.