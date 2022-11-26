JEFFERSON CITY - Two people have been injured and one is in custody after a shooting in Jefferson City, according to a press release from the Jefferson City Police Department. The shooting took place inside J Pfenny's bar on 217 E. High Street and officers responded around 1 a.m.
No information has been released identifying the victims and it is too early to determine the shooter's motive.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information is released.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Jefferson City Police Department at (573) 634-6400 or Crimestoppers at 659-TIPS (659-8477) and jeffcitycrimestoppers.com/.