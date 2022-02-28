COLE COUNTY - Two people are in custody after more than 100 grams of methamphetamine were confiscated during a narcotics search warrant Monday morning in Jefferson City.
Cole County Sheriff's Office and the Mustang Task Force conducted the narcotics search warrant in the 200 block of Valley View Drive, according to a press release.
The search resulted in the finding of 110 grams of methamphetamine, .25 grams of cocaine, 47.8 grams of marijuana, prescription pills packaged for distribution and .98 grams of heroin.
Ashely Weddle and Jeremy Bussone were both taken into custody. Weddle was charged with one count of 1first-degree drug trafficking and four counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bussone already had an active warrant for a narcotics violation, a news release said.
There were also two juveniles living in the residence but were not home at the time of the search.