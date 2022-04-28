JEFFERSON CITY − A crash in Jefferson City Wednesday afternoon left two people, including a juvenile, with injuries.
Jefferson City police officers responded to the intersection of Missouri Boulevard at Conrad Street around 5:15 p.m.
Police say Glenn Smith II, 34, was attempting to turn left from Conrad Street and drove into the path of Cla'Taeya Stalling's vehicle, which was traveling west on Missouri Boulevard. The vehicles collided, and Stalling's vehicle was totaled.
Stalling, 28, and a 9-year-old girl were transported to a local hospital via an ambulance for their moderate injuries. Smith was not injured in the crash, JCPD said.
The area of Missouri Boulevard was restricted to one lane for about 30 minutes while the scene was investigated and cleared.