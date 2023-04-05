JEFFERSON CITY − JEFFTRAN's Orange and Black bus routes will return to regular operations on Monday, April 10.
All fixed bus routes were combined into dual routes in February, which consisted of:
- Black (Capital Mall) and Orange (Missouri Blvd.)
- Green (High St. East) and Gold (High St. West)
- Blue (Southwest) and Red (Business 50 East)
The Jefferson City Public Works Department cited a driver shortage as the cause of this change.
These new routes operate on an 80-minute alternating route system instead of the typical 40-minute systems. Although the Black and Orange routes are separating and returning to operations with a 40-minute headway, the other two routes will continue on the combined system for the time being.
The interim JEFFTRAN director told KOMU 8 News that these new routes should help out families looking for more transport options.
"Hopefully we can get more drivers in here [JEFFTRAN], get them trained, and we can get everything back to normal," Gerry Stegeman said. "At least now we've got a couple drivers back, and that's why we are implementing this and try to take some of the burden and hassle that the people have had for the last couple of months."
Stegeman noted that JEFFTRAN only has three full-time drivers and two part-time drivers.
"It really puts a burden on the service, you know, because then it cuts down [on service], especially now as the spring and summer roll in," he said.
The updated version of the Black route goes from Stonecreek transfer point to Lowes, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Capital Mall, Gerbes West, and circles back to Stonecreek.
The Orange route will go from Miller Street station to Hyder Apartments, Stonecreek transfer point, Hobby Lobby, Schnucks, and returns to Miller Street.
Bus times and locations can be found via the timetable at JEFFTRAN.org or live updates on the DoubleMap app or website.