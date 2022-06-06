AUDRAIN COUNTY - Two juveniles were injured Sunday after a three-wheeler crashed into a parked, trailer-mounted boat, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol incident report.
Around 12:40 p.m., the 15-year-old driver was navigating the 1982 Honda three wheeler through obstacles in the yard off Route FF alongside a 4-year-old passenger.
The driver then lost control and collided with a parked 1979 Mark Twain boat, the report said.
Neither of the juveniles were wearing safety devices, and the passenger was thrown from the vehicle upon impact.
The driver and passenger sustained moderate and serious injuries, respectively. Both were transported to University Hospital in Columbia by Audrain County Ambulance District.
Neither of the vehicles were damaged in the crash.