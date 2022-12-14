Two juveniles killed in fire at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA - Two juveniles were killed in a fire at the Columbia Square Apartments early Wednesday morning.
Columbia fire crews arrived around 1:27 a.m. to the apartment complex in the 1000 block of Claudell Lane. There were reports of people trapped inside building, and crews found the upstairs fully involved.
There was one adult and 11 juveniles in the affected apartment, and 20 individuals total in the building.
One adult and six juveniles were evaluated on scene and did not want further help, according to Columbia Fire Chief Clayton Farr Jr.
Three juveniles were taken to the hospital for evaluation. Chief Farr Jr. said he did not know the extent of their injuries.
A Columbia police officer was treated and released from the hospital for smoke inhalation after they tried to enter the home, a CPD spokesperson said.
Chief Farr Jr. also said the names of the deceased will not be released until next of kin is notified.
During a press briefing Wednesday morning, Chief Farr Jr. said it has been a very difficult morning for Columbia Fire.
"We briefed staff this morning and made sure they were okay. I made a visit to several of our police officer partners as well as our emergency communications staff who also took this particularly hard this morning," Farr Jr. said. "We're working through the difficult times and we've got some gray ahead but we've got blue skies that will prevail eventually."
Thirteen fire crews responded, primarily for help with search and rescue efforts and to control flames. Columbia police also responded and helped with the search.
Chief Farr Jr. thanked Police Chief Geoff Jones and his officers for their work with the fire department. Chief Jones said two officers made entry before the fire department got there.
"So much so that one of their officers committed himself to this incident, to try to have a successful outcome," Farr Jr. said. "And that just speaks highly to the nature of your officers."
Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe also spoke at the briefing on behalf of her fellow council members.
"Our hearts go out to the families affected by this. As a mother, I can imagine no loss. I can imagine this is horror," she said. "We can't get back yesterday but what we do today and tomorrow can help, and as a community we can come together."
The cause of the fire is under investigation with help from the Missouri Fire Marshal.
Farr Jr. said no smoke detectors were found on the second floor of the building, and one was found on the main floor, but it wasn't working.
He reminded residents to make sure they have a working smoke alarm.
"Working smoke alarms save lives. If you do not have one, contact the Columbia Fire Department, and we will get one to you," Farr Jr. said.