AUDRAIN COUNTY — Missouri State highway Patrol Troop F arrested two Kansas City men on Friday afternoon for various felonies.
State troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding on US Highway 54 in Audrain County, according to their tweet.
A pursuit ensued and a tire deflation device was successfully deployed, which led to the vehicle stopping and a foot pursuit.
Ismail Muhidin, 20, was charged with resisting felony arrest, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana), felony possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone and alprazolam) and felony tampering with evidence, according to the arrest report.
Hassan Mohamed, 25, was charged with resisting felony arrest, felony possession of a firearm, felony unlawful use of a weapon, felony delivery of a controlled substance (marijuana), felony possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone and alprazolam) and felony tampering with evidence according to the arrest report.
Mohamed was also charged with a felony warrant for a probation violation in Clay County.
They are both being held in Audrain County Jail with no bond.