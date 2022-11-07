CHARITON COUNTY — Two men are dead and one is seriously injured after a Chariton County crash Sunday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Paul Busto, 57, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 24 around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Busto travelled over the centerline, before striking a Chevrolet Equinox carrying two Colorado men head on. Busto was pronounced dead at the scene.
Colorado men Chevy Ingebritson, 27, and Cody Oldham, 31, were taken to mid-Missouri hospitals. Ingebritson was pronounced dead after being transported to Moberly Regional Hospital. Oldham was taken by helicopter to University Hospital.