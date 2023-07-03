LINN COUNTY — One person was seriously injured and another was moderately injured after a crash in Linn County Sunday morning.
The crash occurred on Missouri 5 about two miles north of Marceline around 10:05 a.m. and involved a 2016 Chevrolet Impala and 2023 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The report shows the driver of the Silverado, Beau Smith, 35, failed to yield to the Impala and was struck.
The driver of the Impala, Douglas Jackson, 81, was seriously injured and was life flighted to Liberty Hospital near Kansas City. The passenger car, Bertha Jackson, 79, faced moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital by Linn County Emergency Medical Services.
They were both wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Smith was not injured, the report said.