COLUMBIA - The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out beer festivals, conferences, and events that normally drive operational funding for the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild.
"We're all trying to help each other in these times and find ways that we can stay afloat," Broadway Brewery's Head Brewer Shawn Oberle said.
To make up for losses, the guild brought together 22 breweries across the state to collaborate on one beer. Columbia's Broadway Brewery and Logboat Brewing Company were part of the effort.
"For an industry, they're all competing against each other technically, but they're actually all friendly with each other. They share information, they work together, they solve problems," Missouri Craft Brewers Guild Executive Director Sherry Wohlgemuth said.
The beer is called "Missouri Loves Company," coming from the phrase "Misery loves company." The can is decked out with Missouri staples like the State Capitol and the St. Louis Arch.
All sales from the collaboration will go toward the guild, supporting their efforts to protect and promote craft beer in the state.
"With all the work that they do and advocacy on the part of small breweries in Missouri, it was something we were excited to do," Oberle said.
In turn, the guild hopes the effort brings more customers to the breweries as well.
"The individuals that bought the beer, we're hoping they stopped and got some additional beer from the brewery, maybe some swag, maybe some stocking stuffers," Wohlgemuth said. "We just hope that by doing this and participating, they're getting a little extra push for their business as well."
She said many of the beer's ingredients were sourced locally.
"Almost everyone that contributed in some way helped us out the recipe development. One of the breweries donated malts that they grow on their family farm. Another brewery provided yeast for the beer," Wohlgemuth said. "Unfortunately, until we can grow consistent hops here in Missouri, we have to outsource some of our ingredients."
The beer was released Wednesday at all of the breweries that participated. Logboat Brewing Co. and Broadway Brewery both said they sold out in just a few hours.
