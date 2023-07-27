COLUMBIA − Two local organizations have received funding through the Boone County Commission to expand their facilities and programming.
The Columbia Center of Urban Agriculture (CCUA) and In2Action are part of the 27 local groups awarded $12 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) through the commission.
Boone County Commissioner Kip Kendrick says the commission worked to chose projects that would last.
“We want to make sure that any programs that we fund with this one time funding is sustainable into the future and that the ARPA funds awarded through Boone County can be transformative in the future,” Kendrick said.
The CCUA was awarded $1.5 million, which will be used to help build a community welcome center.
“This is a major piece of the puzzle here at this park and will really help elevate further the work of CCUA and our farmers in the area,” Adam Saunders, co-founder of CCUA, said.
Saunders says the CCUA estimates the total cost of the building to be around $4.5 million. The CCUA has been raising money through private donations for the building, as well.
“The project here has been a big village effort to raise the money and develop this park," Saunders said. "To have the vote of confidence from the county with their investment from ARPA funds is a major lift to the campaign and puts the last piece of the puzzle within reach.”
The community center will feature a commercial kitchen for teaching purposes, an activities room, a resource center for gardeners and farmers and an office space for the CCUA and the Columbia Farmer's Market.
Saunders says building is "critical infrastructure" for the CCUA to do their work and better serve the community.
In2Action, which provides transitional support and recovery services to people recently released from prison, received $1.2 million of ARPA funding.
Executive Director Dan Hanneken says the organization applied for the grant to address a couple of needs it had identified in the community.
"This is not only a game changer for In2Action, but we believe this is a game changer for the community as a whole," Hanneken said.
The funding will be used for a new location for the Reentry Opportunity Center, which is a community and resource center, and also will help develop respite services in Boone County. These services would be for people who continue to struggle with substance abuse, according to Hanneken.
The funding will help address professional development for the people they work with. Hanneken says this grant will help them reach more people and help the community.
"We are going to be able to address community violence and substance use disorders," Hanneken said. "We are going to be able to do something different with the justice involved instead of just keeping them in a revolving door."