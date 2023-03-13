Two major Boone County court cases delayed

BOONE COUNTY - Hearings for two major court cases in Columbia were pushed back Monday morning.
The first involved a hearing for a man charged with second-degree murder of a 57-year-old woman back in October 2022.
Adam Conner, 37, was arrested after Patricia Kelly's body was found in their shared home on High Quest Drive. Conner is also charged with tampering with evidence.
He had a hearing set for Monday, but lawyers from both sides agreed to push back the hearing to May 15 of this year.
The second delayed hearing involved Thomas Shultz, one of the former FIJI fraternity members involved in the hazing case of Danny Santulli.
Shultz, of Chesterfield, was indicted by a grand jury in June of 2022 with hazing charges of life endangerment and supplying liquor to a minor.
Shultz is also charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. According to the indictment, Shultz kept text messages related to the case from prosecutors.
He had a hearing Monday, but both lawyers agreed to push back the hearing to April 24.