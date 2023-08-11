COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force One is sending two of its members to Maui to support the response for the wildfire incidents.
MO TF1 plans to send its Operation Section Chief and the Response Unit Leader to Maui for two weeks to help the response of the recent wildfires. Specific details about the mission are unknown.
The wildfires have scorched Maui and thousands of people remain displaced while nearly 11,000 Maui residents are still without power, according to reports from CNN. The death toll has risen to 55 people in the wildfires. This count only includes the individuals found outside of the buildings.
One member of the task force flew out of the Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday and the other member is scheduled to depart St. Louis Friday night.
The task force members will be deployed for two weeks.
The MO TF1 is designed to assist the local emergency agencies facing a disaster response both in-state and out-of-state.
KOMU 8 Reporter Leah Rainwater contributed to this report.