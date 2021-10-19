MEXICO - Two men were arrested on Monday for their alleged involvement in the theft of two vehicles.
Mexico Police arrested Chase M. Hatfield and Eric S. Mackey on Monday after two vehicles were stolen in the past five days.
According to a press release, one vehicle was stolen on Friday, Oct. 15 from the 100 block of North Jefferson. It was later located and a suspect was identified.
The other was stolen early in the morning on Monday, Oct. 18 in the 1200 block of East Jackson. Callaway County Sheriff's deputies located the vehicle in Callaway County before the owner realized it was missing, according to a press release.
Mexico Police said the occupants of the second stolen vehicle were believed to have been involved in numerous thefts in Callaway County. The suspect from the Oct. 15 theft was also identified as one of the occupants in the Oct. 18 theft.