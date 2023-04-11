Two men charged after Miller County drug arrest

MILLER COUNTY — The Miller County Sheriff's Office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force arrested two men Sunday afternoon on drug charges.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, 18-year-old Spencer D. Long and 44-year-old Anthony S. Mitchell, of Iberia and Lake Ozark respectively, face felony charges.
Long is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. Mitchell faces two counts of delivery and one count of possession.
Authorities say during the stop on Route FF, they recovered 158 suspected deadly fentanyl capsules, three ounces of methamphetamine, two Vicodin pills and six Suboxone, all of which are controlled substances.
"I will continue this ongoing battle in removing this highly addictive and deadly drug," Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregoire said in the news release. "We will continue to hold those accountable that are selling fentanyl by working day and night to keep this fatal drug out of our community and the hands of our loved ones."