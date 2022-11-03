COLUMBIA − Two men face felony charges after they allegedly held a woman at gunpoint during a robbery in October.
Marcellous Boone, 20, and Kadean Cunningham, 19, are charged with first-degree robbery. Boone also is charged with possession of a controlled substance.
A woman reported on Oct. 11, around 7:30 p.m., she was walking home from work when four males, including Boone and Cunningham, got out of a vehicle and held her at gunpoint and stole $400 from her, according to a probable cause statement.
The victim reported Cunningham was the one who pointed the gun at her. She showed an officer his Facebook page to identify him, the statement said.
Boone, of Cahokia, Illinois, was charged on Oct. 14. He is being held on a $125,000 bond at the Boone County Jail and has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 10 at 1:30 p.m.
Cunningham, of Columbia, is not listed in the jail roster and was charged Wednesday. He does not have any court hearing scheduled.