CAMDENTON - Two men were charged for allegedly burglarizing a home Monday evening in Camden County.
Camden County deputies responded to a call of suspicious activity at a residence off State Road BB in Montreal.
The caller notified law enforcement that several individuals were loading items from a barn and a home nearby and that the owner of the property was in St Louis.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered several people loading items into different vehicles, according to a news release. During their investigation, deputies located evidence that put several of the subjects inside the home and inside the barn.
None of the subjects could identify who the owner of the property was, the release said. The individuals couldn't explain why they were on the property either.
Five people were arrested at the scene, but only two have been charged pending further investigation.
Bobby Alford, 44, and Jeffrey Jones, 44, both of Lebanon, were booked into the Camden County Adult Detention Facility and charged with second-degree burglary and stealing.
Jones is being held without bond, and Alford is being held on a $50,000 bond.