COLUMBIA - Two men were charged Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon in connection to a shots fired incident in early December 2022.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for the arrest of James and Jerald Allen, who are twin brothers.
James Allen, 22, of Jefferson City, and Jerald Allen, of Warrensburg, have not been arrested. Once officials detain the two, they will have a $10,000 cash-only bond, according to online court records.
The shooting happened Dec. 4 at Bur Oak Brewery during an Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity Inc. event. No one was injured.
According to court documents, Boone County Sheriff's deputies located one shell casing and two holes in the ceiling of the brewery.
MU students at the event said they heard two shots fired. One student anonymously described to KOMU 8 the doors being flooded with people trying to escape.
The court documents stated a deputy reviewed security footage and saw a male suspect, who was wearing an orange sweatshirt, shoot one round from a handgun toward the ceiling.
Deputies later identified James Allen as the male wearing the orange sweatshirt. The deputy said James Allen was seen running toward an exit while putting a firearm in his pocket.
In the same video footage, the deputy identified Jerald Allen as a male wearing a white hat and a black shirt running toward an exit. The document said Jerald Allen pointed his right arm toward the ceiling and place an unidentified object into his pants after.
According to online court records, Jerald Allen was arrested that night and charged with misdemeanor trespassing. He appeared in person on Dec. 29 for his arraignment and will return for a case review on Jan. 31.