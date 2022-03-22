MONROE COUNTY - Two Missouri men are charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a Monroe County woman's residence on multiple occasions.
John Conde, of Hallsville, and Joshua McNabb, of St. Louis, were arrested last week by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The two each face charges of burglary, stealing $750 or more and six counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The two allegedly broke into Betty Hayes' home between May 1 and June 30, 2021. An endangered silver advisory was issued for Hayes on Dec. 17, 2021, and she still has not been located.
Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston confirmed to KOMU 8 the investigation into Hayes' disappearance is ongoing and that the sheriff's office is exploring all leads. He did not confirm whether Conde or McNabb were suspects in Hayes' missing person case, as it is an active investigation.
Conde, who also goes by the last name of Sisk Jr., was interviewed on Dec. 19, 2021 for an unrelated investigation, according to a probable cause statement. In that interview, Conde allegedly admitted to deputies he and McNabb committed a string of burglaries at Hayes' home in Holliday, Missouri.
In court documents, Conde said McNabb became “obsessed” with the idea of owning some of Hayes’ land. He said they had weekly phone conversations about the property. McNabb decided to start stealing from Hayes when he realized he wouldn’t be able to buy any of her property, Conde said.
Conde disclosed that McNabb would take Hayes out to dinner so that Conde could steal items from the house. Among the items stolen were at least six firearms, a cargo trailer, jewelry, arrow heads and 10 trash bags of various items, the probable cause statement said. Conde also explained their elaborate plan, which involved covering their trace at Hayes' home, taking the stolen items to St. Louis and selling the gold on eBay.
Hayes' family issued a $10,000 reward in January for her return.
She is described as a white female with blonde/gray hair, blue eyes, approximately 5'2 and 86 pounds.
Hayes was last seen wearing a dark colored stocking hat and a dark coat with purple sweat pants. However, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it's possible her clothing changed since she was last seen.
Anyone with information should contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 660-327-4060.