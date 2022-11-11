COOPER COUNTY − Two men have been charged after a burglary in Cooper County.
Jordan Dickerson, 26, of Marshfield, and Antonio Benford, 30, of Bernie, are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing-firearm/explosive weapon/ammonium nitrate, and first-degree property damage.
Deputies from the Cooper County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 6000 block of Highway M in reference to a burglary on Tuesday.
It was reported that numerous items had be taken from the residence, including food, clothes and a firearm. During the investigation, surveillance images were obtained of the suspects.
A few miles away from the burglary, troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol took two subjects into custody on I-70 for possessing a stolen motor vehicle.
Troopers and deputies determined that the individuals in the stolen vehicle were the same individuals who burglarized the residence on Highway M.
Bond for both suspects is set at $50,000 cash or surety.
All the items that were taken from the residence were located inside the stolen vehicle and returned to the owners.