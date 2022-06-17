BOONE COUNTY − Felony hazing charges have been filed against two men in connection to the Danny Santulli hazing case at MU.
A Boone County grand jury indicted Ryan Delanty, of Ballwin, and Thomas Shultz, of Chesterfield, with hazing charges of life endangerment and supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.
Shultz is also charged with tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. According to the indictment, Shultz kept text messages related to the case from prosecutors.
A Boone County grand jury indicted the two on Friday. Delanty and Shultz have bonds set at $50,000; the Boone County Jail confirmed the two were not on their roster as of 5 p.m. Friday.
The charges come after the former MU freshman Santulli was hospitalized for nearly 8 months with injuries caused by alcohol poisoning after a Phi Gamma Delta "pledge-dad reveal" party in October. He arrived at a Columbia hospital unconscious with a blood alcohol content of .486.
Santulli is home in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, He is now blind and cannot communicate or walk, according to the family's attorney David Bianchi.
Delanty was Santulli's "pledge dad." According to court documents, on the night of the party, Delanty allegedly texted another person that his son was "dead." He said he left Santulli when the person asked him what he did to him.
The Santulli family and Bianchi have called for the Boone County Prosecuting Attorney's Office to charge members of the fraternity with hazing. A Change.org petition was created Sunday seeking the charges, which now has nearly 11,000 signatures.
Another fraternity member, Alec Wetzler, is charged with two misdemeanors, alleging he provided alcohol to minors. A probable cause statement says Wetzler was seen on security camera footage giving Santulli a "beer bong," as well as to a number of other people. The footage showed "various pledge members vomiting after excessive alcohol consumption" during the party.
The hazing incident led to university sanctions for 13 students. The university also stopped recognizing Phi Gamma Delta as a fraternity shortly after the incident in October.
The parents of Santulli filed civil lawsuits against multiple members of the fraternity, but has since settled with 23 of the defendants. Two civil cases remain against Wetzler and Samuel Gandhi.