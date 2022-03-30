IBERIA − Two men are in custody after they allegedly burglarizing a barn and led deputies on a pursuit in Iberia Saturday.
Carl Howser, of Iberia, is charged with second-degree burglary and stealing. Timmy Whittle, of Camdenton, is charged with second-degree burglary, first-degree property damage, stealing and resisting arrest.
Deputies from the Miller County Sheriff's Office responded to a burglary in progress on Saturday in the Iberia area. A victim reported that the two men were stealing from his barn.
The sheriff's office said Howser left the scene on foot, while Whittle got into his vehicle, rammed the victim's vehicle and fled the scene.
Deputies attempted to stop Whittle in the area Highway 42 and Route BB, but he refused to stop, the sheriff's office said. Whittle continued into the St. Anthony area, where he then fled into a wooded area and deputies lost sight of him.
On Sunday, citizens in the St. Anthony area saw Whittle in a field and deputies were able to take him into custody. Howser was also located by deputies on Route BB and took him into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said..
Both are being held at the Miller County Adult Detention Center. Whittle has a $50,000 bond, and Howser has a $25,000 bond.