JEFFERSON CITY − Two men were charged in federal court Wednesday for their roles in distributing methamphetamine in Boone and Callaway counties.
Jeremiah Foley, 41, of Columbia, and Bradley Hensley, 40 of Callaway County, were sentenced in separate appearances. Foley was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison without parole, and Hensley was scheduled to six years in federal prison without parole.
The timeline for the men dates back to Feb. 1, 2021, when law enforcement executed a search warrant at Hensley's residence and seized nearly 60 grams of meth, a loaded handgun, body armor, and $577 in cash, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
On April 5, 2021, law enforcement found approximately 200 grams of meth, 60 grams of cocaine, 6 pounds of marijuana and three handguns in Foley's vehicle. Officers executed a search warrant at Foley's residence and found a another 55 grams of meth, a machine gun, firearm suppressors, more marijuana, additional firearms, ammunition, drug paraphanelia and trail cameras, the release said.
Moving into 2022, Hensley pleaded guilty to participating in drug trafficking and purchasing meth from Foley over a six-month period. In addition, Hensley admitted to also distributing the drugs to others.
Foley also pleaded guilty, admitting to distributing methamphetamine and possessing a firearm. He used two residences to store and distribute to Hensley and multiple customers.
This case is being investigated by Columbia Police Department, the Callaway County Sheriff's Department and federal law enforcement.