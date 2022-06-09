AUDRAIN COUNTY - A crash on westbound Highway 54 Thursday morning left two people seriously injured.
The crash involving two commercial vehicles completely blocked the roadway for two hours.
Larry L. Peacock, 58, and David D. Lambert, 61, both sustained serious injuries when the semi-tractors they were driving collided around 7:20 a.m., according to a crash report. Both men were taken to University Hospital by ambulance.
The Missouri Department of Transportation's northeast district was dispatched to help reroute traffic. The roadway is now open.