Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time

COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts.
The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri.
The team consists of local children ranging from the ages of 5 to 18, who all have a love for dance. Drill can teach children discipline, mannerisms, communication, and punctuality, according to Barry.
Past MO High Steppers return to teach choreography and beats to the current steppers and drumline.
"We add the old steps back in, and the next generation improves on it," Raybon said. "We make up a beat. We teach them the beat. They play it on the ground first. We actually start with sticks on concrete."
The Steppers took a three-year hiatus due to being released from their partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of the Columbia area and COVID-19. Since then, the biggest obstacles the steppers have encountered are funding and finding a place to call home.
Business owner and local philanthropist Greg DeLine donated one of his properties to the steppers.
"They needed help," DeLine said. "And I always say I want to leave the world a better place than I found it. And so he [Barry] was the perfect individual to be in my warehouse."
DeLine's donation played a big role when Barry and Raybon decide to resurrect the drill team.
"We sat down and it took about 15 minutes. And Greg had told me, 'I have always been a fan of the high steppers, whatever you need, let me know,'" Barry said.
New drums can average from $10,000 to $20,000 per set. Each set lasts several years before they wear and tear, affecting the sound of the drums.
"The drum equipment is a big expense for the drill team," Raybon said. "We've been working with this set of drums for a couple of years now, and they eventually wear out. They don't last forever."
To persevere the life of the drums, drum line learns the beat on the ground first.
"We learn on the concrete first before they even touch the drums," Raybon said. "And once they got the beat down on the concrete, we actually start playing on the drums. And most of these guys have never played a drum before but it's just natural instinct."
Prior to the steppers' hiatus and release from the Boys and Girls Club, members were provided transportation. Since the new location, it has been harder for some steppers to attend practice.
"That's one of the biggest challenges that we have. We have 100 of students who want to involved," Barry said. "But because of transportation, it hinders us."
The MO High Steppers are thankful for the love the Columbia community has given them since their return. The team's next performance will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Jesse Hall for the MU homecoming step show. Tickets are available online. The High Steppers will also participate in MU's homecoming parade Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
If you're interested in joining the drill team or to donate, you can sign up here