JEFFERSON CITY - The Inaugural Lieutenant Governor’s Women of Achievement Award Ceremony was held Thursday, honoring 10 women from across the state.
According to a press release, the award was created this year to recognize the diverse accomplishments of Missouri women in conjunction with Women’s History Month.
Two mid-Missouri women, Sharon Naught and Libby Martin, were among the 10 women recognized.
I was humbled & honored to present the Inaugural Lieutenant Governor’s Women of Achievement Award to these 10 impressive women today. This group exemplifies the high level of achievement of Missouri women & I hope this award creates a legacy for years to come. pic.twitter.com/idJVF7xM9q— Mike Kehoe (@LtGovMikeKehoe) March 24, 2022
Naught, of Jefferson City, was honored for her community service. Martin, of Columbia, was honored for her work as CEO and founder of Calving Technologies.
The eight other women honored includes:
- Sheryl “Sherry” Branch-Maxwell – Charleston
- Ali Kindle Hogan – St. Louis
- Kathy Nelson – Kansas City
- Starr Kohler – Springfield
- Sharon Beshore – Joplin
- Dr. Marion Pierson – Kansas City
- Major General Cassie Strom – St. Louis
- Stephanie Mills – Kirksville
"These ten recipients are diverse in talent, from agriculture to entrepreneurship, and community service to non-for-profit work," Lt. Gov Mike Kehoe said in a press release. "They are also a direct representation of the high achievement this award is intended to represent."