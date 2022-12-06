Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet.
A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported Monday around 5:10 p.m, about 2.5 miles southwest of Madison. Its depth was about 4,593 feet, the USGS reported.
KOMU 8 First Alert Weather reports earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.0 to 3.0 are usually not felt my many. Some viewers reached out to KOMU 8 and said they felt the earthquakes.
About 1 million magnitude 2.0 earthquakes happen each year across the United States. They have the energy equivalent to about 33 pounds of explosives.