MONROE COUNTY - Two minor earthquakes were reported in western Monroe County over the past four days.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was reported Saturday around 2:19 a.m., about 3 miles southwest of Madison. It had a depth of about 656 feet.

A magnitude 2.6 earthquake was reported Monday around 5:10 p.m, about 2.5 miles southwest of Madison. Its depth was about 4,593 feet, the USGS reported.

Two minor earthquakes reported in western Monroe County

The yellow dot shows Saturday's earthquake location while the orange dot shows Monday's earthquake location.

KOMU 8 First Alert Weather reports earthquakes with a magnitude between 2.0 to 3.0 are usually not felt my many. Some viewers reached out to KOMU 8 and said they felt the earthquakes.

Earthquake magnitude

About 1 million magnitude 2.0 earthquakes happen each year across the United States. They have the energy equivalent to about 33 pounds of explosives.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Recommended for you